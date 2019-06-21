Fire near houses at Lagonissi, Attica (photos)

One person has been arrested

An elderly man allegedly confessed that he is responsible for the fire that broke out at Lagonissi at Attica on Saturday morning.

A total of 30 firefighters with 11 vehicles, a special hiking team, two airplanes and a helicopter are operating at the site.

According to the Mayor of Saronikos mr. Sofronis, ten houses were preventively evacuated.

The fire started between Lagonissi and Kalyvia and burns into low vegetation and pine trees near many houses in the wider area.

The fire has been put under control shortly after 3 pm, but strong forces remain on the site.