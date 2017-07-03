Fires burn out of control in Mani, southern Greece!

Houses and cars have been burned, but there are no injuries so far

Huge fires rage in southern Peloponnese, at the area of Mani, Greece.

There are at least three fronts at the moment burning out of control.

There are reports of houses burnt to the ground but so far no injury has been reported.

According to some information the authorities did not react fast enough which had as a result the fire to spread.

Another serious fire burns at Ano Souli, Marathon. The fire started at 3:30′ in the morning, indicating an arson.

The fire is not under full control yet.

Developing story