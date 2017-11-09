First Cannabis expo to take place in Athens on January 12-14

The 1st International Cannabis Exhibition is scheduled to take place in Athens, in January.

The exhibition will take place for the first time in Greece and will be held from the 12th to the 14th of January 2018 at the Tae Kwondo indoor gym in Athens.

The purpose of the event is to inform the public about all the latest developments about products and innovations regarding the uses of cannabis for medical, pharmaceutical and industrial purposes.

Cannabis expos are not new in Europe and the rest of the world, with events and conferences having been held in many countries in recent years hosting a large number of participants.

The exhibition will not only involve the showcasing of cannabis-based products, but exhibitors will also be able to sell their products, while leaflets on how to cultivate cannabis will be available for consumers.