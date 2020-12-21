First Covid-19 vaccinations to be carried out on December 27 in Greece

The first vaccinations will be administered at the designated Covid-19 reference hospitals in Attica on December 27, Marios Themistokleous, general secretary of Primary Health Care, announced on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, the European Medicines Agency “gave the green light” for the Pfizer / BionTech vaccine, and now the European Commission is expected to reach a decision to activate the vaccine distribution program in the Member States of the European Union.

The first batch of the vaccines is scheduled to arrive in Greece a day after Christmas on December 26, while Greece will have received a total of 1,265 million doses by March.

Professor of Pediatrics of EKPA and the president of the National Vaccination Committee, Maria Theodoridou was present during the press briefing.