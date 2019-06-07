First “Greek Panorama”: Alternative & culinary tourism show in Athens

The first exhibition on alternative tourism held in the Greek capital

The “Greek Panorama: Alternative Tourism & Gastronomy” exhibition (www.greekpanorama.gr), which will be held between November 14 and November 16 in Athens, aims to attract Greek and foreign visitors who want to discover alternative forms of tourism.

The exhibition is organized by North Events and the goal is to highlight the whole range of alternative forms of tourism and gastronomy in Greece, according to an announcement.

The show is under the auspices of tourism ministry with the support of the Greek Tourism Confederation (SETE), the Federation of Hellenic Associations of Tourist & Travel Agencies (FEDHATTA), the Hellenic Hoteliers Federation (HHF) and the Hellenic Confederation of Tourist Accommodation Entrepreneurs (SETKE).

Source: tornosnews