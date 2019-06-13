First sanctuary for rescued dolphins opens on Greek island of Lipsi

The exploitation of dolphins for commercial gains and the entertainment of children and adults is being attacked by environmental organizations around the globe

The world’s first permanent sanctuary for dolphins rescued from captivity was founded by the Archipelagos Institute of Marine Conservation, according to int.ert.gr.

The sanctuary is situated on a small, beautiful bay on the north side of the Lipsi island and its aim is to offer refuge to stranded, injured and formerly captive dolphins, which is part of the initiative to end the exploitation of dolphins in zoos all over the world.

“We decided to create the world’s first Marine Life Sanctuary in the Aegean, wishing to achieve a great goal, while at the same time honoring the Greek cultural heritage, as the first country to protect dolphins by law over 2500 years ago!” noted the Archipelagos Marine Protection Institute’s research director Anastasia Miliou.

