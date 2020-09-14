Five arrests for the arson of Moria (video)

All five are from Afghanistan two of which are underaged

Five young illegal immigrants from Afghanistan were arrested on Tuesday afternoon for the fire that destroyed the Moria Reception and Identification Center and left thousands of people on the street. In fact, another one has been identified and is wanted.

The announcement was made by the Minister of Civil Protection, Michalis Chrysochoidis. “The arsonists of Moria are being held. They are five young foreigners. Another one is wanted. The police worked methodically, put an end to scenarios and unfounded cases”, he said.

The Minister of Immigration Policy, Notis Mitarakis, added in a relevant post on Twitter that: “The arsonists of Moria are being held, the temporary structure is ready, the tests for Covid-19 are being done. And everyone’s safety is guaranteed”.

