Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor 2 for $300-million?

Floyd Mayweather says if the fight is right, he would come out of retirement to rematch against Conor McGregor. For Mayweather, it’s all about the money. While speaking to Shannon Sharpe on his podcast “Club Shay Shay,” the retired boxer unsurprisingly mentioned money when discussing returning to fighting.

“If I could pick an easy $300 million, absolutely. Same way, same results,” the 43-year-old said.

He also said an opportunity to face UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov would be something he would consider.

His health is also something he sees of great importance and is not willing to risk that for a fight.

“Your health is your wealth,” Mayweather said. “So as far as me going out there and competing against a guy like Conor McGregor, or a guy that’s really inexperienced. Absolutely [I’d fight Nurmagomedov]. Those are $300-million fights.”

source cbssports.com