BBC to shoot at Temple of Poseidon at Cape Sounio, after finally being granted permission

The Central Archaeological Council of Greece (KAS) has approved a request by the BBC to shoot at the Temple of Poseidon at Cape Sounion, after the outcry its initial rejection had caused. Following pressure by the Greek government, which had also criticised the decision by the country’s powerful archaeological council not to allow the BBC to film part of a serialised adaptation of a John le Carre novel KAS gave the “green light” for filming to begin.
The new KAS decision provides that shooting will commence on April 12, while preparations will start a day earlier.
Filming at Greek archaeological sites, whether for commercial productions or news reporting, requires a permit from archaeologists that is often near impossible and very costly to obtain
