Foreign Minister Dendias contacts Albanian counterpart Xhacka

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias contacted his Albanian counterpart, the newly appointed Olta Xhacka, as he announced on Twitter.

The discussion had to do with bilateral relations, in the wake of statements by neighboring Prime Minister Edi Rama, who recognised Greece’s inalienable right to extend its territorial waters to 12 miles, provoking Ankara’s wrath.

Greece and Albania have agreed to refer the issue of the delimitation of the Ionian Sea zones to the International Court of Justice in The Hague, in case no common ground is found in their discussions.

Επικοινώνησα με τη νεο-ορισθείσα Υπουργό Εξωτερικών της Αλβανίας, @xhacka_olta και της υπογράμμισα τη βούληση για την ενίσχυση των διμερών σχέσεων & της συνεργασίας 🇬🇷🇦🇱 για την αντιμετώπιση των κοινών προκλήσεων. — Nikos Dendias (@NikosDendias) December 31, 2020

