Four men charged with downing MH17 plane and killing 298 people

A missile shattered the Boeing 777 in midair sending debris and bodies raining down onto farms and fields of sunflowers

Four men have been charged with murder over the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 in 2014 which killed 298 passengers and crew.

Dutch national police chief Wilbert Paulissen has named three Russians and one Ukrainian man as murder suspects – five years after the MH17 plane was shot down as it flew over Ukraine.

Investigators will issue arrest warrants for Igor Girkin, Sergey Dubinskiy, Oleg Pulatov and Leonid Kharchenko, prosecutors said.

A total of 298 people from 17 countries died on board when the plane crashed down en route from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur as it passed the conflict-ridden country.

A court case has been scheduled to start in the Netherlands on 9 March 2020.

Read more HERE