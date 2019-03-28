Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel in the Athens Riviera opens its doors

It is truly a unique experience for the most demanding guests

Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel Athens opened its doors ushering in a new era for the historic hotel.

Inspired by the past glamour of the original Astir Palace Hotel, the fully renovated 303-room hotel spans over 30 acres of lush landscapes along the Athenian Riviera, is the first Four Seasons experience for Greece.

Situated on a peninsula just 30 minutes from the city centre and 20 minutes from the Athens International Airport, Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel is the ideal choice for travellers who want to experience the best of ancient and modern Greece, weekend excursions from Athens and the whole region, families looking for fun-filled and educational holidays, as well as couples who are starting off or renewing their lives in one of the most romantic destinations in the world.

For the first to choose the experience of Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel Athens, there will be a 20% discount on the original room rate and breakfast daily. Visitors can also take advantage of the Stay Longer – Sixth Night Free package, which offers a free night with every five nights.

Headed by Executive Chef Bertrand Valegeas, who has over 25 years of experience in cuisines all over the world, the hotel’s dining experience is as varied as Greek culture itself.

Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel Athens also offers the Astron Lounge in the hotel lobby for light food, afternoon tea and cocktails, the stylish Avra Lounge, where mixologists prepare daily signature cocktails, and the tribute to Astir Palace’s golden age in “Aristotle’s cigar and cognac lounge”.

Divided into two separate buildings and a collection of private bungalows, the accommodation options at Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel range from bright rooms and suites to exclusive villas. The Arion building with its modern architecture and retro-chic design immerses the guests in a relaxed atmosphere with bright rooms and suites. Four of the hotel’s restaurants and lounges are located there along with the Spa and indoor pool.

With a wide selection of indoor and outdoor meeting spaces that accommodate from 70 to 700 people, Four Seasons hosts business meetings and social events with the added value of an unlimited view of the blue of the Aegean Sea and the Greek light.