French Aircraft Carrier Charles de Gaulle in Cyprus

On the 30th of March 2019 Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV) IOANNIDES and the Fast Patrol Boats TSOMAKIS and GEORGIOU, got underway from the Naval Base in Mari to join the Task Force (TF) 473 of the French nuclear-powered Aircraft Carrier FS Charles de Gaulle (CDG), the Destroyer of the Royal Navy HMS DUNCAN D-37 and the French Destroyer FS FORBIN D-620 whilst entering into the Territorial Waters (TTW) of the Republic Cyprus towards Limassol Port.

Between the 30th of March and the 5th of April, FS CDG berth at Limassol Port for refueling and rest of its staff (Port Visit). During this period, a reception took place on the Aircraft Carrier CDG for distinguished guests from National Guard General Staff and other authorities of the Republic of Cyprus. Also, staff of Commands and Directorates of NG, had the opportunity to visit CDG and experience the capabilities of this state of the art Aircraft Carrier.

Moreover, in the framework of the bilateral «Agreement for Cooperation on Defence Matters», that was drawn up between the Ministries of Defence of the Republic of Cyprus and France:

• Α common training for diving organized, on the 4th of April 2019 between the diving teams of the Cyprus Navy and the French Ships.

• Τhe third joint Passing Exercise (PASSEX) for this year, titled «CYP/FRA-03/2019» carried out in a very successful way, on the 5th of April 2019. Between Cyprus Naval Forces (OPV IOANNIDES and the Auxiliary Ship ALASIA) and the French Destroyer FS PROVENCE D-652. Specifically, after the departure of the French Destroyer from Larnaca Port a simulated compliant Cross-Boarding/VBSS exercise, executed at sea, by the OPV IOANNIDES boarding team onboard the FS PROVENCE whilst the French team of the Destroyer, concurrently performed a similar drill onboard the Auxiliary Ship ALASIA. These exercises were of great value to the personnel as both boarding teams exposed to various operating procedures.