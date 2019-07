A glimpse of how the wars of the future will be fought?

French inventor Franky Zapata demonstrated his flyboard before President Emmanuel Macron and other European dignitaries as part of Bastille Day celebrations in Paris on Sunday, July 14.

Zapata, carrying a rifle, soared above the annual military display on his Flyboard Air, a device he invented.

Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly was quoted by RFI as saying the Flyboard Air potentially had “different kinds of uses” including “as an assault platform”.

