French Muslim leader urges big vote for Macron!

A senior French Muslim leader has called on the country’s nearly 5.000.000 Muslims to “vote massively” to elect Emmanuel Macron president.

Dalil Boubakeur, rector of Paris’ Grand Mosque, called the final May 7 vote to choose the next French head of state “decisive for the destiny of France and its religious minorities.”

His statement said: “The Grand Mosque of Paris and its National Federation (FGMP) call on Muslims in France to vote massively for candidate Emmanuel Macron.”

Without referencing Marine Le Pen explicitly, Boubakeur says French citizens must comprehend the “threat embodied by xenophobic ideas dangerous to our cohesion.”

Macron won over 23 percent and is widely seen to be the favorite.