French soldier attacked in Paris by knife-yielding man

A man armed with a knife has this morning attacked a soldier at a Paris metro station. It occurred outside Chatelet station but no-one was injured, French media report. The attacker didn’t cause any injuries to the soldier, and he was arrested shortly after. The soldier was deployed to the area as part of the army’s Operation Sentinel, established in the wake of the city’s 2015 terror attack. Some 10,000 soldiers and almost 5,000 police officers were deployed to guard the city. It comes as those protecting city landmarks have increasingly become targets for lone jihadis.