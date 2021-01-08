Friends: The episode most hated by fans is revealed

The episode of Friends most hated by fans has been revealed.

Of the sitcom’s 236 episode back catalogue, season four’s “The One with the Invitation” is the lowest rated episode of Friends on IMDB, research by Money.co.uk has revealed.

With Ross (David Schwimmer) planning his wedding to Emily (Helen Baxendale), the episode sees his former love interest Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) receive her invitation to their forthcoming nuptials in London.

The episode is predominantly a clip show, with both Ross and Rachel reminiscing about their tumultuous on-off relationship.

It ends with Rachel deciding to stay in New York with a pregnant Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow), a decision she backtracks on in a later episode.

“The One with the Invitation” has a score of 7.2 by fans on IMDB, which while still relatively high compared to other shows is lower than Friends’ average of 8.5 across all 10 seasons.

Comparatively, the highest rated episode on IMDB is “The One Where Everyone Finds Out” from season five, in which the friends learn about Monica (Courtney Cox) and Chandler’s (Matthew Perry) secret relationship.

You can read The Independent’s ranking of every Friends episode here.

An unscripted Friends reunion episode is currently in the works at HBO Max and will be released in 2021.

Source: yahoo