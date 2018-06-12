FYROM name dispute: The negotiations are over!

The second and decisive phone call was made between Zoran Zaev and Alexis Tsipras. As everything suggests, there is an agreement between the two prime ministers on the name dispute.

So far, we know that the “Macedonian language” has been recognized, while the final name will include the term “Macedonia”.

FYROM’s Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, who was also the one who chose the final name, will address his people at 19:30′ where he will announce the agreement.

At 6 pm the Greek Prime Minister went to inform the Greek President, Prokopis Pavlopoulos.

After their meeting, Mr. Tsipras is expected to return to his office where he will inform by phone the political leaders about the details of the agreement.