FYROM PM Zaev: Solution could be achieved before June EU Summit

The Prime Minister of FYROM, Zoran Zaev said today that an agreement between Skopje and Athens to resolve the name dispute between the two countries that has lasted for decades could be reached before the EU summit in June.

Zaev met with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on the sidelines of the EU-Western Balkans Summit in Sofia.

“We discussed a (specific) solution to the name dispute that could be accepted by both sides, but we need to have more talks in our countries,” Zaev told reporters in Sofia.

According to sources, the meeting took place in a particularly friendly atmosphere