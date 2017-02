The cast of HBO’s huge fantasy TV series hit “Game of Thrones” visited the refugee camps in Greece in summer and talked about their experience on camera. Maisie Williams, Lena Headey and Liam Cunnigham traveled to the refugee hotspots on the Greek island of Lesvos in July of 2016 and gained a first hand experience of the what it was like for those being hosted in the facilities. During a recent press conference the stars relayed what the saw during their visit to Greece to the media.