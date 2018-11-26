Game of Thrones’s Jon Snow denies cheating on wife (photos)

Actor Kit Harington has denied claims he cheated on his wife, fellow Game of Thrones star Rose Leslie, following claims made by a Russian model.

In a series of online posts, model and reality TV star Olga Vlasova last week claimed she had a month-long affair with Harington after first meeting the actor in Luxembourg in 2017, when he was already engaged to Leslie, and again after they wed in June.

She also shared nude photos of a man she said was Harington, and claimed he’d promised to introduce her to directors in the US.