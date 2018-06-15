Golden Dawn MP: Army should arrest Greek Prime Minister and President!

In a provocative speech, far-right party Golden Dawn (GD) MP Konstantinos Barbarousis called for the leadership of Greece’s armed forces to arrest Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, President Prokopis Pavlopoulos, and Defence Minister Panos Kammenos, over their stance on the agreement with FYROM regarding the name dispute. His speech caused a strong reaction by all parties in the Greek parliament, with the House speaker, Nikos Voutsis calling for an extraordinary council for sanctions against the GD MPs.

“These are things that have never been heard in the past in the Greek Parliament, the masks have fallen,” the president of the House said, and continued in a strong tone saying that Golden Dawn had called for a coup against democracy.

Mr. Voutsis stressed that “I want to be clear and fair because it is a crucial moment” adding that they were at an escalating point of the speech from the Golden Dawn, which was designed to divide and cause discord among the Greek people and agitation.

Mr Voutsis said the issue would be taken up by Ethics committee for the possibility of the MPs of GD to be expelled from the chamber for the remaining debate.