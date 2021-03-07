George Clooney: The Parthenon Sculptures must be returned to Greece

“There are indeed many objects of historical value that must be returned to their original owners. However, none of them is as important as the Marbles of the Parthenon”

George Clooney‘s new intervention in favor of the return of the Parthenon Marbles was published by the newspaper “Ta NEA”.

The Marbles belong to Greece and must be returned there, underlines the Hollywood star, a few days before the 200th anniversary of the Revolution of 1821.

“There are indeed many objects of historical value that must be returned to their original owners. However, none of them is as important as the Marbles of the Parthenon”, he notes the two-time Oscar-winning actor, while calling on Britain to allow their permanent reunion in their birthplace.

“The Parthenon Sculptures must be returned to their original owner”, he said.

The comments, according to the news report, were made in a recent communication that Clooney had with the actress Janet Suzman, chairwoman of the British Commission for the Reunification of the Parthenon Sculptures.