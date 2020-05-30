George Floyd case: Dead 19-year-old shot dead in Detroit

Police believe that an unknown suspect stopped the car shot at the crowd and then disappeared

A 19-year-old man has been shot dead by gunmen in Detroit during the riots on the occasion of the death of African-American George Floyd.

The young man was shot at around 11.30pm (local time) at a junction of Detroit’s main streets, according to a city police statement.

Police believe that an unknown suspect, who was inside a gray Dodge Durango, stopped the car, shot at the crowd and then disappeared.

The 19-year-old, who was wounded by the bullets, died a few hours later in hospital.

The incident remains under investigation.

