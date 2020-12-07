German Foreign Minister: EU to discuss measures against Turkey

The EU Foreign Ministers are meeting to talk about ways to reel in Turkey in the region

“European Union foreign ministers will discuss measures against Turkey during their meeting today, as there has been no de-escalation of the conflict in the eastern Mediterranean in recent months”, German foreign minister Heiko Maas said today.

“Germany has worked hard over the past few months to facilitate a dialogue between the European Union and Turkey,” Heiko Maas said before meeting with his European counterparts.

“But there have been too many challenges, and tensions between Turkey, Cyprus, and Greece have prevented any direct talks,” he added.

“That is why we are going to talk about the consequences we have to draw – also in view of this week’s EU summit,” he said.

