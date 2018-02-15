Attica cheapest destination for German tourists

Attica is the ideal destination for Germans looking for affordable accommodation in Greece, according to recommendations by the large German FeWo-direkt, a holiday house rental platform that is part of the HomeAway home leasing group.

According to a data analysis of bookings in the platform in 2017, the average price per person and per night in a rented home or apartment in Attica is 31 euros. In the western Peloponnese and the Ionian Sea, the average cost is 39 euros and in Crete 41 euros.

The most attractive prices in Spain are located in Murcia (30 euros per person and per night on average), while the average cost of accommodation in the Canary Islands stands at 35 euros.

In Italy, the best prices are located in the Abruzzo region (26 euros), in Sicily (33 euros) and the Veneto region rises to 41 euros. In France, the most economical choice is Alsace, Campania and Lorena at a cost of 36 euros, while in Corsica the cost rises to 44 euros.