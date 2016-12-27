Germany: young men try to burn homeless person alive!

The German police is searching for a group of young men that attempted to burn alive a homeless person.

The incident took place in the Schönleinstraße underground station in Berlin.

According to the statement made by the police, the young men attempted to burn the homeless person and then they boarded the underground and fled the scene.

People passing by saw the victim burning and put the fire out immediately.

The authorities have given the photos of the suspects to the media in order to gather as much information as possible about them.

The underground stations in Germany remain open during winter for homeless people to sleep in.