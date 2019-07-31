Gianna Angelopoulos appointed head of “Hellas 2021” for bicentenary celebrations of 1821

The “Hellas 2021” will be entrusted with putting together a series of events across the country and the globe

Gianna Angelopoulos was appointed by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to head the organising committee “Hellas 2021” for the bicentenary celebrations commemorating uprising of the Greeks and their independence against the Ottoman yoke in 1821.

The Greek Prime Minister received Mrs. Angelopoulos at Maximos Mansion on Wednesday morning where he assigned the role to head the committee.

The “Hellas 2021” committee will be tasked to organise events throughout the country which will culminate in the summer of 2021 in Athens, as well as the capitals of each region, in emblematic sites and significant cities abroad.

“I thank the Prime Minister for the trust and the honour to charge me with the responsibility of such an important issue for the Greek people and Greece. We will do our best together,” said Mrs. Angelopoulos shortly after the meeting.

Gianna Angelopoulos had successfully headed the 2004 Olympic Committee which was charged with preparing Greece for the Olympics.