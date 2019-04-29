Giannis and Bucks bounce back, tie series vs. Celtics

The Greek Freak…atoned for his presence in Game 1 and led Bucks to the victory that tied the series

Giannis Antetokounmpo paced the Bucks to a 123-102 victory against the Celtics to tie the playoffs series to 1-1 with his double-double performance (29 points, 10 rebounds). Bucks left the first game behind and bounced back, and so did the Greek Freak who was decisive across 31 minutes on the court.

At the same time, reigning champions Warriors took a 2-0 series lead with a 115-109 win over Rockets and Swissman Clint Capela, who posted a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds on Tuesday evening.

Source: eurohoops