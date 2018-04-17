Giannis Antetokoumpo: I am proud to be a Greek

“I am happy for the support I receive daily from the Greeks here in the United States, wherever I go with the Bucks, but also when I go to Athens”, Giannis Antetokounmpo told Portuguese newspaper “O Jogo”.

He went on to say he was proud to be Greek. “I am proud to be a Greek and we want to show the youth in my country that they can realise their dreams. If I was able to achieve what I did, then all young people can do it. I am happy for the support I receive daily from the Greeks, here in the United States, everywhere the Bucks go, but also when I go to Athens. I know I will achieve my goals. I do not know if I was born with this personality, but I will always be an ambitious warrior”.

The Greek Freak added that he was so far pleased with his presence in the NBA, pointing out that he did not forget the tough times he had to experience to get to where he is. “I had a happy childhood, but I do not forget how I was a son of an immigrant in Greece. To help my family, I sold toys and souvenirs to tourists in Athens during my spare time. I’m not ashamed of that, the opposite”, Giannis said.