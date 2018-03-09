Giannis Antetokounmpo among NBA’s top 10 earners! (infographic)

The new contract signed by Giannis Antetyokounmpo with his team, the Milwaukee Bucks, has placed the Greek Freak among the NBA’s top 10 earners for 2018, according to Forbes magazine.

LeBron James is the king of the list, as he raked in a total of €68.7 million, with Stephen Curry coming in second with €62.4 million. Giannis made €28.6 million with major partners: Nike, BMO Harris Bank, Tissot, Kronos Foods, AEGEAN Airlines

The Greek Freak’s previous Nike deal paid roughly $20,000 annually, while his new pact signed before the 2017-18 season will pay an estimated $9 million in the first year with more to come when Nike releases Antetokounmpo’s first signature shoe in 2019.

The rise of the Greek is impressive as he recorded an almost 500% rise compared to the previous year because the combination of the 100 million dollar contract and his deal with Nike brought him to tie in the rankings with Blake Griffin.

source: gazzetta.gr