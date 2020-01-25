Following the Bucks win over the Hornets at the NBA Paris Game 2020, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and the Bucks were visited by PSG superstars Neymar Jr. and Kylian Mbappe. The Greek Freak and his bro Thanassis are huge football fans and were elated to meet the PSG stars. The players exchanged gifts with Giannis giving Mbappe a sighed pair of shoes and a jersey, while Brook Lopez also revealed he was a big fan of the French national team and the French striker.
Giannis Antetokounmpo meets Neymar Jr. and Mbappe in Paris (video)
The Greek Freak and brother Thanassis met with PSG superstars after the Paris match