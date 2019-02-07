Giannis Antetokounmpo posts “monster” stats in match against Wizards (video)

The Greek Freak posted some huge stats in his team’s latest match against the Washington Wizards scoring 43 points with 17 from 21 field goals. The home crowd at Milwaukee was chanting “MVP” for the captain of the East in the next NBA All-Star Game. In 31 minutes on the floor, Giannis Antetokounmpo 14/18 2-pt shots with some impressive highlight-reel dunks, and a perfect 3 for 3 behind the 3-point ark. He also had 4 assists, 6/11 free throws and 6 rebounds. A really dominant display by Giannis.