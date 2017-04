NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo (aka: The Greek Freak) added another solid performance with his team the Milwaukee Bucks against the Toronto Raptors in the playoffs, but he was unable to lead his team to victory in the second match. The Raptors won by 106-100 with Giannis scoring 24 points, getting 15 rebounds and giving 7 assists. The series now stand at 1 won for each team.