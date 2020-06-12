Gizel Rodriguez: Stylist, model, makeup guru but above all super-sexy! (video-photos)

In her words, “The best…or nothing at all”!

She calls herself Gizel Rodriguez and according to her own description, she is a Las Vegas-based stylist, a fashion blogger, a model, a photographer, a makeup guru and an…”influencer”.

What Gizel has not included, though, in her description but lets her fans reach that conclusion themselves, is that she is a smoking hot lady, the kind of which drive people crazy!

View this post on Instagram Click on my bio for this top @fromdusktildawnclothing @poshbyv A post shared by Gizel (@gizelgizel) on Feb 8, 2019 at 5:53pm PST

View this post on Instagram @dollskill A post shared by Gizel (@gizelgizel) on Feb 6, 2019 at 4:08pm PST

View this post on Instagram @fashionnova ❤ A post shared by Gizel (@gizelgizel) on Jan 25, 2019 at 12:00pm PST

View this post on Instagram Lost in the sauce ? @dollskill A post shared by Gizel (@gizelgizel) on Jan 21, 2019 at 12:40pm PST

See Also:

Greece responds in ironic tone to Turkish FM Cavusoglu: We are pleased Turkey recognises EEZ rights of islands

View this post on Instagram ? A post shared by Gizel (@gizelgizel) on Jan 19, 2019 at 3:04pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gizel (@gizelgizel) on Dec 28, 2018 at 9:20am PST

View this post on Instagram @nastygal A post shared by Gizel (@gizelgizel) on Dec 3, 2018 at 8:48pm PST

View this post on Instagram Just keep breathing A post shared by Gizel (@gizelgizel) on Nov 8, 2018 at 1:13pm PST

View this post on Instagram ? A post shared by Gizel (@gizelgizel) on Nov 8, 2018 at 4:19am PST