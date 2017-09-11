Global media covers Eldorado Gold departure from Greece

The news that Canadian mining company Eldorado Gold is attracting global media attention. The Associated Press, Reuters, the New York Times and Fox News wonder how Greece is seeking foreign investment in an effort to exit the economic crisis when its government is adopting a stance that led to the departure the largest investment in the country. The foreign media outlets are baffled at the Greek PM Alexis Tsipras’s stance, who on the one hand in during the recent visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to Athens, expressed his desire for investments, and the other hand his leftist government presents obstacles and hinders investments. As one of the world’s largest financial newspapers, the Financial Times published a major piece on the Canadian company’s investment in Greece, dubbing it as the biggest investment in the country, the government, through conatsnt delays is drivingh it away.