Global support pours in to bullying victim in Australia – Hugh Jackman also expresses solidarity

Celebrities including actor Hugh Jackman and basketball player Enes Kanter have spoken out

People around the world have rallied behind a nine-year-old Australian boy after a video of his deep distress over being bullied went viral.

Yarraka Bayle posted the clip of her son, Quaden, crying after he was targeted at school for his dwarfism.

“This is what bullying does,” she says in the video, in which her son also says he wants to end his life.

The clip, viewed over 14 million times, has triggered an outpouring of support and #WeStandWithQuaden messages.

Celebrities including actor Hugh Jackman and basketball player Enes Kanter have spoken out, while parents in other countries have shared video messages from their children.

Jackman told Quaden “you are stronger than you know, mate” and called on everyone to “be kind”.

