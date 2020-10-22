Golden Dawn heads to be taken to prison

The leader of extreme-right party Golden Dawn, Nikos Michaloliakos, along with the high-ranking members of the criminal group, including MEP Giannis Lagos will be taken to prison as the Athens Three-Member Criminal Court of Appeals decided a little after 1 pm on Thursday.

The perpetrator of the murder of Fyssas, Giorgos Roupakias will also be taken to prison.

According to the decision, the following will be imprisoned: Nikos Michaloliakos, general secretary of Golden Dawn, MEP Giannis Lagos, Elias Kasidiaris, Elias Panagiotaros, deputy leader Christos Pappas, Artemis Mattheopoulos, and George Germenis.

All have been unanimously convicted by a court for directing a criminal organisation and have been sentenced to 13 years in prison. The same sentence was reserved by the court to the two leading coordinators of the organisation, George Patelis, and Anastasios Pantazis, as well as some members of those convicted of the Fyssa murder.

also read

Trainer aircraft crashes in Turkey (video)