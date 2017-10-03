Goodfellas actor Chuck Low dies at 89

Chuck Low, best known as Morris ‘Morrie’ Kesseler in Goodfellas, passed away at a nursing home in New Jersey last month aged 89, it has been revealed.

His career spanned roles in The Sopranos (Shlomo Teittleman in season 1), The Mission, Once Upon a Time in America and more, but it was his pivotal role in Martin Scorsese’s Mafia classic that he will be remembered for, his character Morrie suffering a grim death at the hands of Robert De Niro’s Jimmy Conway.

Low first met De Niro in unusual fashion: he was his landlord. De Niro once rented out the top three floors of a building Low owned on Hudson Street in New York City.

Low received a funeral with full military honours, according to The Sun, which took place on 20 September. He served as a Major following 30 years as a reserve and eight in the National Guard before carving out a career in acting.

Low’s Goodfellas co-star De Niro and The Mission co-star Liam Neeson apparently visited Low in his nursing home.

“De Niro showed up with a few guys, and they sounded like they were having a lot of laughs,” a source previously told the New York Post.

source: independent.co.uk