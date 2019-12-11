Google: Eurovision and Tsitsipas in top searches for Greeks in 2019 (full list)

Eurovision was the most popular search for Greeks in 2019, according to Google’s annual publication which focuses on the most frequently searched topics on the top global search engine. The Greek elections were second in the Greeks’ querries (mainly looking for where to cast their ballots), while the third topic that interested Greeks was the word “earthquake”.

As far as specific search categories, Stefanos Tsitsipas was at the top of the celebrities, Power of Love in TV shows, PAOK for sports and shrimp macaroni recipes.

These are the following searche querries per category:

Fastest rising Searches

1. Eurovision

2. Where do I vote?

3. Earthquake

4. Power of Love

5. Euro-elections

6. Cadastre

7. Ministry of the Interior

8. Rental allowance

9. Elections

10. Wild Bees

Celebrities

1. Stephanos Tsitsipas

2. Sin Boy

3. Joaquin Phoenix

4. Antinos Albanis

5. Jenny Balatsinou

6. Can Yaman

7. Maria Kitsou

8. Lady Gaga

9. Burak Hakki

10. Greta Thunberg

TV Series

1. Power of Love

2. Wild Bees

3. Love After

4. My Style Rocks

5. Winged God

6. The Return

7. Red River

8. 8 Words

9. Survivor 3

10. Hold my hand

Athletic-Sports

1. Paok TV

2. Copa America

3. Wimbledon

4. Ranking of the Greek Championship

5. Fiba World Cup

6. National Basketball

7. Australian Open

8. Champions League

9. ATP finals

10. US Open

Recipes

1. Shrimp pasta

2. Lantern pie

3. Yuvarlakia

4. Lagana

5. Tarama

6. Pancakes

7. Rice Pudding

8. Bean soup

9. Chickpeas

10. Ice cream

“What is” Questions

1. What is mensa

2. What is the Prespa Agreement?

3. What is ‘kouli’

4. What is crp

5. What is diphtheria

6. What is 1142?

7. What is Illuminati

8. What is atrial fibrillation?

9. What is Asperger Syndrome

10. What is a political funeral

Important events

1. Elections

2. Earthquake

3. Fall of the Berlin Wall

4. Notre Dame de Paris

5. Rally for Macedonia

6. Sri Lanka

7. Prespa Agreement

8. Amazon

9. New Zealand

10. Breastfeed

Deceased Celebrities

1. Lavrentis Mahairitsas

2. Themos Anastasiadis

3. Panos Zarlas

4. Faidon Georgitsis

5. Takis Spyridakis

6. Keith Flint

7. Elizabeth Nazlidou

8. Karl Lagerfeld

9. The salvation of Leonard

10. Vasilis Lyritzis

Tickets

1. Florence and the Machine

2. Verberitsas

3. Greece-Italy

4. Olympiakos

5. Junkermann

6. Herodotus Atticus

7. Rhinoceros

8. Our cinema

9. Sour cherry garden

10. Premiere Nights