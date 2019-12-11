Google: Eurovision and Tsitsipas in top searches for Greeks in 2019 (full list)

Eurovision was the most popular search for Greeks in 2019, according to Google’s annual publication which focuses on the most frequently searched topics on the top global search engine. The Greek elections were second in the Greeks’ querries (mainly looking for where to cast their ballots), while the third topic that interested Greeks was the word “earthquake”.
As far as specific search categories, Stefanos Tsitsipas was at the top of the celebrities, Power of Love in TV shows, PAOK for sports and shrimp macaroni recipes.
These are the following searche querries per category:
Fastest rising Searches
1. Eurovision
2. Where do I vote?
3. Earthquake
4. Power of Love
5. Euro-elections
6. Cadastre
7. Ministry of the Interior
8. Rental allowance
9. Elections
10. Wild Bees
Celebrities
1. Stephanos Tsitsipas
2. Sin Boy
3. Joaquin Phoenix
4. Antinos Albanis
5. Jenny Balatsinou
6. Can Yaman
7. Maria Kitsou
8. Lady Gaga
9. Burak Hakki
10. Greta Thunberg
TV Series
1. Power of Love
2. Wild Bees
3. Love After
4. My Style Rocks
5. Winged God
6. The Return
7. Red River
8. 8 Words
9. Survivor 3
10. Hold my hand
Athletic-Sports
1. Paok TV
2. Copa America
3. Wimbledon
4. Ranking of the Greek Championship
5. Fiba World Cup
6. National Basketball
7. Australian Open
8. Champions League
9. ATP finals
10. US Open
Recipes
1. Shrimp pasta
2. Lantern pie
3. Yuvarlakia
4. Lagana
5. Tarama
6. Pancakes
7. Rice Pudding
8. Bean soup
9. Chickpeas
10. Ice cream
“What is” Questions
1. What is mensa
2. What is the Prespa Agreement?
3. What is ‘kouli’
4. What is crp
5. What is diphtheria
6. What is 1142?
7. What is Illuminati
8. What is atrial fibrillation?
9. What is Asperger Syndrome
10. What is a political funeral
Important events
1. Elections
2. Earthquake
3. Fall of the Berlin Wall
4. Notre Dame de Paris
5. Rally for Macedonia
6. Sri Lanka
7. Prespa Agreement
8. Amazon
9. New Zealand
10. Breastfeed
Deceased Celebrities
1. Lavrentis Mahairitsas
2. Themos Anastasiadis
3. Panos Zarlas
4. Faidon Georgitsis
5. Takis Spyridakis
6. Keith Flint
7. Elizabeth Nazlidou
8. Karl Lagerfeld
9. The salvation of Leonard
10. Vasilis Lyritzis
Tickets
1. Florence and the Machine
2. Verberitsas
3. Greece-Italy
4. Olympiakos
5. Junkermann
6. Herodotus Atticus
7. Rhinoceros
8. Our cinema
9. Sour cherry garden
10. Premiere Nights