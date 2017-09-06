Google has officially made its travels service “Google Flights” accessible in Greece as of Wednesday, September 6. Greeks will now be able to receive information about most the affordable travel prices and the prospect of a rise in or drop in ticket value from around the globe. The new service will help people plan their trips easier as they will be able to compare and contrast all the stages of their journey, from where to go, where to stay, eat, have fun etc.
Google Flights services now available in Greek
Allows trip planning with only a few clicks