Government spokesman Petsas: “We trust Greek scientists, we are ready to take any necessary measure”

“The vast majority of the teachers, pupils and parents have followed the experts’ instructions and we thank them”

Government spokesman Stelios Petsas started Monday’s press briefing by referring to the opening of schools and the difficult conditions due to the necessary protection measures against the novel coronavirus, adding that the first signs are very encouraging.

“The vast majority of the teachers, pupils and parents have followed the experts’ instructions and we thank them and continue. The next months will be difficult. The rise in daily coronavirus cases worldwide testifies to this,” he said.

He cited the examples of France, with over 10,000 confirmed cases each day, and Israel, which is imposing a new three-week lockdown from September 18 to October 9.

“We are monitoring these developments, we listen to and trust the scientists and we are ready to take any necessary measure in order to preserve the good epidemiological picture that Greece has maintained since the start of the pandemic,” Petsas said.

See Also:

Lesvos: Authorities try with leaflets to persuade the immigrants to enter the new hot spot

US eyes Greek island as alternative to Turkish base due to “disturbing” Erdogan actions

Source: The National Herald