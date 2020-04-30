Government to continue providing 800-euro special purpose benefit, PM Mitsotakis says

The state will support the unemployed too, he added

PM Mitsotakis announced in Parliament that the government would continue providing the special purpose 800-euro benefit to people affected by the coronavirus pandemic, adding that short and long-term unemployed would also be provided with financial support.

The PM said that employees returning to work with slashed incomes would be supported by the state.

“The state will continue to provide special compensation to those affected. The same will apply to benefits for the unemployed. Those who return to work but under reduced working hours and pay will see the State support their income.”

“The new European SURE program will be primarily used in this direction”, he stressed.