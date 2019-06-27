Great moments from Thessaloniki beach volley tournament (photos)

Hundreds of residents and tourists in the city of Thessaloniki were treated to a great sports spectacle as Aritsotelous Square in the city centre was turned into a beach volley court for the 2019 Masters Championship.

The tournament, which started on June 27 and is scheduled to end today with the finals in the evening, saw a total of 63 male and female teams compete against each other on the road to the finals.

Both the men’s and women’s finals will be held on Sunday 30 June, from 18.30 to 20.30 and will be broadcast by ERTSPORTS.

The volleyball players showcased their skills and athleticism over the course of the past 4 days providing the spectators with some great highlights, as can be seen in the photos.