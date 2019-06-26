Greece a favourite holiday destination for Austrians: TUI

Greece is the top holiday destination for Austrians this summer, according to data by Austrian TUI.

From the relevant survey conducted by the big tour operator, more than half of Austrian TUI travellers have chosen Greece this year for their planned holidays, while Spain and Turkey make up the top three countries with the largest share of reservations.

The average stay of Austrians is 8.8 days and the average cost is 2.380 Euros per reservation. Concerning the length of stay, Egypt and the Maldives had the best performances in the Austrian market with 11 and 11.2 days, respectively.

Croatian and Italian road vacations were once more among the favourite holiday destinations for Austrians, as well as the Maldives and the US in terms of far away destinations.