Greece acquires five more ex-US Army CH-47D Chinook transport helicopters

Athens is preparing for every contingency as tensions grow in the region

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency has issued a press release about a possible sale of five ex-US Army CH-47D Chinooks transport helicopters to Greece.

These follow 10 more that Greece bought a year ago, which are under delivery.

The Greek Armed Forces are also in the process of acquiring 70 ex-US Army OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters, a program that enters its final stages as we speak, since the Committee that will choose the helicopters has been put together.

As the tensions with Turkey grow and as instability reappears in the horizon in the Balkans with FYROM, Albania and Serbia exchanging some harsh statements, the Greek Armed Forces are ready for everything.

This is the press release regarding the five Chinooks: