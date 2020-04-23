Greece among the safest holiday destinations, German Bild reports

Greece is on the list of eight countries where one can enjoy their summer holidays this year without the fear of the coronavirus, as German newspaper Bild reports.

In the article, the German newspaper wonders where one could go on vacation while the Covid-19 nightmare continues in many countries, listing a list of ideal destinations.

also read

Austria’s largest travel magazine ranks Greece as the safest destination

Cycling tourism totally unaffected by coronavirus bans, survey says

Top 5 concerns: TripAdvisor tourists talk Greece online for post-Covid-19 era

Some countries, such as Greece, Croatia, Austria and Switzerland, are suitable destinations for German tourists as the piece points out that the timely restrictive measures taken by the authorities resulted in an effective control of of its spread.

Citing a high-ranking German government official, the Bild newspaper says there is optimism that the tourist season will not be completely lost this year.