Greece among world bucket list destinations for global travel writers in 2021, survey says

The results are based on a survey of 400 travel writers and content producers

According to a Finn Partners Global Travel Practice survey, an overwhelming majority of global travel writers (94%) plan to resume travel this year for first-hand reporting.

And Greece is one of the top choices on their bucket list of destinations.

The results are based on a survey of 400 travel writers and content producers in North America, Asia, and Europe, conducted in December 2020.

2021 Bucket List Destinations around the world:

Japan South America Iceland Australia Africa New Zealand South Africa Greece Europe Peru

The survey found that attitudes about travel are shifting as vaccines are distributed and a new U.S. president takes office.

The majority of travel writers surveyed said they will promote travel and tourism before the pandemic is over as travel entities demonstrate responsible safety practices.

The FINN survey also asked writers to rank topics based on their travel writing outlook this year:

Close to home travel (67%) Underrated destinations (54%) Responsible travel (47%) Health and wellness (42%) Travel safety (37%) Travel innovation (36%) Non-travel (16%)

source greekcitytimes.com

