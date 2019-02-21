Greece beats Georgia (81-69) in Group L for 2019 FIBA Basketball World qualifiers

The Greek national basketball team defeated a spirited Georgian team (81-69) in Heraklion, Crete Thursday night in a Group L qualifying match for the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup to be held in China. The Greek team has already secured a spot in the final stage in China, and will not aim to clinch first stop in the group with the decisive match played against Germany away on February 24. To take top honours in the group, Greece will have to either win or lose by up to 7 points against the hosts.