The IGB constructions work will start before the end of 2018

The Greek premier Alexis Tsipras and his Bulgarian counterpart, Boyko Borissov signed a common declaration on the IGB natural gas pipeline that will connect Greece with Bulgaria, in the presence of the president of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker.

The declaration read that it was agreed that IGB constructions work will start before the end of 2018, while the aim is to have finished building it and make it fully operational within 2020.